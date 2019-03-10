Red Cross Benefits and Assistance

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Red Cross continues taking applications for disaster assistance.

The organization is set up in the lower level of the Trotter Center in downtown Columbus.

Anyone affected by the tornado in Columbus or Lowndes County can apply.

Workers say assistance from the Red Cross is separate form any other benefits from other agencies.

“This process includes, they would sit down with one of our caseworkers, who would ask how they were impacted by the storm. The caseworker would help them develop a recovery plan, offer them resources within the community that are available to them to help make sure that they have adequate housing and food. We want to make sure that they have the medications that they need. We also have an emotional support team, if they feel like that can be beneficial to them, as well,” says recovery specialist, Mark Wiltz.

Registration will be open Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.