Local store honored as ‘century survivor’ by menswear trade magazine

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A Northeast Mississippi store got a big honor from a magazine for the men’s retail clothing industry.

Each customer who came into Reed’s was treated like family.

It was one of the keys to the store’s success and longevity.

“Our mission is we’re delivering confidence, pride, and joy every time, to every customer,” said Jack Reed Jr.

Reed is the third generation in his family to run the store, which began as a dry goods business, started by his grandfather R.W. Reed in 1905.

The store was recently honored by MR Magazine for surviving and thriving for more than a century. Reed’s was one of 42 stores nationwide named “Century Survivors.”

Reed credited that success and longevity to excellent customer service, dedicated staff and the family’s involvement in the community.

“People know that we give back, if they invest in clothes, shoes, gifts here, that money is coming back into the community, the magazine said these stores were the souls of their communities,” explained Reed.

Buyers for Reed’s are always looking for new items for customers.

“What’s next, these On Cloud shoes, a shoe as comfortable as a tennis shoe and is also a lifestyle shoe, when Yeti came here we were biggest Yeti dealer in Mississippi,” said Reed.

Another ingredient to Reed’s success is the ability to adapt to change. One of the biggest changes to retail brick and mortar stores is the popularity of e-commerce.

Companies like Amazon have had a dramatic impact on retail and Reed’s has taken steps to keep up with the demands of online shoppers.

“Making our store available, just as easily when you are sitting on the couch, 10 a.m. Saturday morning, don’t want to get out of the house when it’s raining, can still shop at Reed’s,” said Bennett Mize, who is Jack Reed Jr’s nephew, and the fourth generation to come on board. He is helping revamp the store’s website, and establishing a stronger social media presence. Mize looks forward to many more years in the family business, and passing on that knowledge and passion for the store to his children.

“I’ve got a daughter myself who is five months old, can’t wait to get her involved in the store, like I did,” Mize said.

Reed’s is the oldest department store in Mississippi that has been owned by the same family since it was founded.