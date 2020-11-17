Reed’s Tupelo Christmas Parade canceled due to COVID-19

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A 72-year tradition in Tupelo will go silent this year because of COVID-19.

The annual Reed’s Tupelo Christmas Parade is canceled.

Organizers made the announcement today, as coronavirus cases in Lee County surpassed 44 hundred.

In fact, Lee County has seen the most new cases of any county in the region for weeks now.

Other events will be happening in place of the parade.

Tupelo High school will host three socially distanced concerts and The Tupelo Community Theatre will be presenting Elf the musical.

For more information, visit the Tupelo Main Street website or the Downtown Tupelo website.