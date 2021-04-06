Reeves says Miss. will not shutdown or issue more COVID related mandates

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Vaccinations are up and case numbers are down along with hospitalizations across the state of Mississippi.

In a press conference Tuesday, Governor Tate Reeves congratulated Mississippians on declining COVID-19 numbers.

Reeves said nearly 900,000 Mississippians have received their first dose.

Roughly 25% of the population is fully vaccinated.

When asked if the state would consider more restrictions and a possible second shut-down, Reeves said the numbers simply do not support such actions.

“In recent days, we’ve heard calls from some in Washington to reimplement burdensome mandates and to shut down our economies in the wake of rising cases in other states. But we’re not going to do that in Mississippi. The reason we’re not going to do it in Mississippi is because the data does not justify it. I’m very proud of the progress Mississippi has made,” said Reeves.

More research is coming out about pregnant women and the vaccine. State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said there’s also new research coming out about the Pfizer vaccine and children.

It’s not known yet if either group will be recommended for vaccinations anytime soon.