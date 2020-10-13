Reform man arrested and charged with sexual assault

PICKENS COUNTY, ALA. (WCBI) – A Reform man is arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a developmentally disabled woman.

District Attorney Andrew Hamlin says a Pickens county jury indicted 44-year-old James Curtis Wilson on charges of second-degree rape, second-degree sexual abuse, and second-degree sodomy.

Wilson was arrested Friday.

Police say the initial investigation began when the victim’s mother contacted the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office in April 2018.

The victim was in her early thirties at the time of the assault and lived in a Pickens County Group Home where Wilson was employed.

Investigators do not believe any of the other residents were assaulted.

Wilson is being held in the Pickens County Jail with bond set at $100,000.