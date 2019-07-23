Refreshing Cooldown On The Way.

TODAY: A shower or two possible in the morning as a cold front exits the area, then drying out with sunshine breaking through later in the day. Northerly winds behind the cold front could gust to around 20 mph this afternoon. Highs only reach the low 80s, and dewpoints will be steadily dropping through the day. Mostly clear overnight tonight. Lows in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: You can’t really ask for nicer weather in July. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s with low humidity. Skies will be sunny. North-northeasterly winds will help keep things feeling nice and pleasant. We’ll stay pleasant and mild in the evenings.

- Advertisement -

THU/FRI: Temperatures rise to the upper 80s Thursday and upper 80s and low 90s Friday, but the dewpoints stay in the low to mid 60s meaning considering the time of year it won’t be all that uncomfortable. Overnight lows will stay in the 60s.

SAT/SUN/MON: The humidity returns as we head into the weekend and start of next week. Highs will be around 90°, but it will feel warmer than that. We’ll bring back the typical summer pop up shower and storm chance starting Saturday as well and continuing through to Monday.