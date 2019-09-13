Remembering Billy Stacy

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A former mayor of Starkville and MSU football standout was laid to rest Friday.

The year was 1955 and Billy Stacy had made his way to Mississippi State.

- Advertisement -

In just a few short years he would become an All-American and end his career with over 2,300 offensive yards and 19 touchdowns.

“It was so evident so early, that he was one of the best that probably come to play on these on these fields here at Mississippi State. He was outstanding. I remember in our junior year, I guess. He led in four departments here,” said Charlie Weatherly.

Former teammate Charlie Weatherly has fond memories of their time on the team.

One of his favorites takes him back to 1957 when the Maroons faced the Crimson Tide.

“We were playing Alabama, in Tuscaloosa. And he led in every department back into at that time and then that game too. And but he threw me two touchdown passes. And I always said, when you connected on a pass with Billy Stacy, he did 75% of the work cause he would always put the pass in your hands and, and had I dropped that one that he threw me for a touchdown that day. I wouldn’t be around here anymore I don’t think,” said Weatherly.

Their friendship went beyond the football field. Over the years they stayed in contact.

“I treasured my friendship with him more than I can actually say. His family and my family sort of grew up here together my son and his son played Little League football together, and Billy and I were coaches back in that time. And our coaching record wasn’t too good either,” said Weatherly.

When Stacy took the plunge into politics, Weatherly supported him.

“I think that was his, his outgoing nature, his ability to mix with people in on any level. He was just just a great person. And he took the job with sincerity and dignity and with all the effort that was required on that I’m sure he did as good as anybody could have,” said Weatherly.

Weatherly said he will always remember Stacy’s strong character, high morals, and his commitment to what he loved.