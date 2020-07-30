Remembering And Celebrating The Life Of A Hero

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)-Hundreds of people poured into Monroe County on Thursday to bid farewell to a hero.

Deputy Dylan Pickle was laid to rest in his hometown of Amory.

Pickle was killed in the line of duty last Saturday after being hit by a car while manning a safety checkpoint in Hamilton.

A large crowd lined along the sidewalks waving their flags as Pickle’s casket made its way down Main Street heading to its final resting place.

“He really deserved this,” said Pamela Tate, one of the many people attending Thursday’s home-going celebration. “He was a genuine person, he would go out of his way for anybody, and to see the turnout and everybody showing him respect, he honestly deserved it.”

For Tate, the loss is tragic and personal.

“Dylan was a co-worker of mine and I was very close to Dylan, it’s just a tragedy,” she said.

The two worked together at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

She describes Pickle as a fun person to work with and someone she could always depend on.

“Dylan was always the life of the party, he would always make you smile, I could always count on Dylan to give me a lunch break, he was always there whenever you needed him,” Tate recalled.

It’s those precious memories that she and so many others are now cherishing.

The two words many used to describe the 24-year-old were hero and service.

“In his young life he had given so much to his country and to his community,” said Linda Bobbitt, who attended the processional.

Bobbit said although she didn’t know Pickle personally, she was compelled to pay reverence after hearing about his service to his community and country.

“I’m a mother and grandmother, my father was in the military, I have a nephew who is with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department, it’s just a lot of affiliation,” Bobbitt explained.

Law enforcement agencies all throughout the state and members of the military came to show their respects.

All throughout town, people were honoring the sheriff’s deputy and soldier.

From flags flying at half staff, to colorful messages, the community wanted to say one final thank you, and to let their hero know his service and life will never be forgotten.

“He is definitely a hero,” Tate expressed. “It really means a lot to see everybody come together and support their brother in blue.”

Pickle joined the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department in 2016.

He was also a member of the Mississippi National Guard.

The Monroe County man was laid to rest at Haughton Memorial Park in Amory.