Remembering Ian

Michael ‘Ian’ Reed was a beloved colleague and member of the WCBI family. He was someone who was filled with compassion for others. While he worked at WCBI, he made us all smile.

Just a few months ago, Ian took his passion and talent to Starkville High School, where he could work with students every day.

Given the tragic circumstances surrounding Ian’s passing, we at WCBI are left shocked and heartbroken. As we try to wrap our minds around such a tragedy, the emotions have been overpowering – the grief unbearable.

Please take time to pray for Ian’s family and friends, for the students’ lives he touched every single day at Starkville High School and for our colleagues at the station.

Ian, you will be missed and remembered forever. We love you.