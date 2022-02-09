Remembering Lowndes County District 3 Fire Chief Wayne Doyle

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Colleagues of Wayne Doyle are sharing their thoughts of the longtime Lowndes County volunteer firefighter.

Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Neal Austin describes Doyle as a progressive leader with a great vision for the department.

Austin says it’s going to be hard to replace Doyle who had 40 years of experience and was a respected leader as District 3 Fire Chief.

“Somebody that has that much experience and that much drive to serve the community and to fight fires the way we did, that’s something that’s hard to come by, especially with no pay,” says Austin. “This is volunteer work and to be dedicated for that long period of time says something about the character of a person.”

Doyle’s procession came through Columbus Tuesday night en route to Lowndes Funeral Home.

A flag was seen flying over highway 45 in honor of Doyle.

Lowndes Funeral Home is handling final arrangements.