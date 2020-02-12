Repairs to water line in Lamar County delayed due to high water

LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – High waters on Luxapallia Creek continued to delay repairs to a water line.

Vernon Water said it is still working on the situation for its customers in the Millport and Kennedy area.

The utility company said the ground was so saturated its started to cave in. There’s a leak in a water line that crosses the creek.

A boil water notice is still in place because some people do have low water pressure.

It could be Friday or Saturday before the issue is resolved.