Ribbon cutting ceremony held for new Annunciation Catholic School building

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A school bursting at the seams now has room to learn and grow.

Annunciation Catholic School cut the ribbon on its new building Thursday.

The church is dedicating the new space including six classrooms, a computer lab, a science lab and an expanded library.

Nearly twice as many students are now attending Annunciation than just seven years ago. That prompted a capital campaign last year to raise the $3 million needed for the new building.

Annunciation serves around 230 students from pre-K through 8th grade. They come from the Golden Triangle, west Alabama and surrounding areas to Columbus to school.

Admissions director Katie Fenstermacher said Thursday was about opportunity.

“We have been blessed with increased enrollment over the past seven years and we were running out of space. Unfortunately, we had to turn students away that wanted to come to our school. The new building gives us the opportunity to teach our current students in a new facility and gives us opportunity to accept additional students,” said Fenstermacher.

Bishop Joseph Kopacz and Superintendent Catherine Cook cut the ribbon.

The celebration continues on Thursday evening with a grand opening celebration to include a BBQ dinner, light music, and guided tours of the facility.