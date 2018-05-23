‘Ride Of Silence’ raises awareness of laws for motorists & bicyclists

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – It was a somber time in Tupelo Wednesday evening as cycling enthusiasts took part in the annual “Ride of Silence.”

The annual event honors and remembers bicyclists who have lost their lives on the road during the past year.

- Advertisement -

It also helps raise awareness about among motorists, the public and public officials about the dangers cyclists face on roads from other traffic.

“I’ve had people aggressively try to hit me sometimes and a lot of times when people get close, you notice they have their cell phone up in their hands and they never even saw me. We need to consciously share the road and we ask the drivers share the road with us too,” said Cyclist Adam Morris, who helped organize the ride.

Names of those who have been injured or killed while riding their bikes were read before the ride.

Mississippi law says motorists must leave at least three feet between their vehicle and a bicycle when passing on the road.