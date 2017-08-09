Risk for Heavy Rain Continues Today

TODAY: Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms through the day. Some showers and storms could produce excess rainfall and localized flash flooding. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain around 60%.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible overnight. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain around 30%.

THURSDAY: Showers and thunderstorms aren’t going anywhere soon, with more rain tomorrow. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chance around 50%.

FRIDAY: Scattered storm chances continue on Friday, with around a 40% chance of getting wet. Highs in the upper 80s, approaching 90°.

WEEKEND: Highs in the upper 80s, with scattered thunderstorms possible both days. Rain chances around 40-50%.