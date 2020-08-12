Riverwalk Inspections Begin

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Inspections on the Old Tombigbee Pedestrian Bridge in Columbus are set to begin Thursday.

The walkway was damaged in February of this year after a fully loaded barge carrying limestone struck two of the bridge’s support structures.

The east support pier took on the most damage– it was moved 7 inches from it’s original placement.

In a press conference earlier today, city engineer Kevin Stafford says it will be months before the bridge is fixed.

“The first steps are to find out underwater what we see, what was caused, there, of course we’ll do the above water inspection as well. We’ll come up with a scope of what all damage was done, how to repair it, put a cost to it, and then we can go back to all the parties that are involved right now and figure out the best way, plan of action for it to get funded, and of course get it repaired so we can open it back up,” said Stafford.

Stafford says it will be anywhere from 30 to 60 days before a final report can be compiled and a contractor selected.

The bridge was converted to pedestrian-only walkway in 2013.