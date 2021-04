NORTHEAST, Miss. (WCBI) – Drivers in Lee and Chickasaw counties may soon have to plan for an alternate route.

Country Road 54, near the Lee and Chickasaw county line, will be closed Monday, April 26, at 8:30 a.m. Until Tuesday, April 27, at 3 p.m.

The portion of the road that’s being closed is between County Roads 115 and 301.

Crews will be installing a cross drain at Wilgo Creek.