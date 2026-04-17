Road closure to be expected in the Tupelo area

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Starting next week, your everyday route in Tupelo may be temporarily affected.

According to the City of Tupelo, starting Monday, April 20, at 7 am, Tupelo Public Works crews will be performing repair work on North Park Street from West Main Street to West Jefferson Street.

That section will be closed through Wednesday, April 22, between 7 am and 4 pm.

Drivers will need to use an alternate route and use caution when traveling through this area.

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