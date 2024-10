TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – If you’re traveling through Tupelo, your route may look a little different next week.

The section of North Green Street from East Jackson Street to Franklin Street will be closed beginning Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Crews will be conducting underground utility work.

That section will remain closed until work is completed, which should be by Friday, Oct. 18.

