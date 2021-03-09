Road crews have begun paving Blackjack Road in Oktibbeha County

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Road crews are paving Blackjack Road in Oktibbeha County.

Blackjack is arguably the most talked about, most maligned, and most well-known road in the county.

It runs adjacent to the Mississippi State campus and carries hundreds of cars each day.

Originally a farm to market road, Blackjack is now the primary route for students living in large apartment communities who drive onto campus.

The wear and tear on Blackjack means wear and tear on vehicles. And that means a lot of complaints from drivers.

The road has been under construction for months.

Money for the project is coming from Oktibbeha County, M-S-U, and the state of Mississippi.

The original price tag was estimated at more than $7 million dollars.