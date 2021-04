COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A smooth ride is in store for Columbus drivers.

Milling work is completed on the busy 5th Street North roadway.

Next, crews will work to pave the road.

That should be complete by early next week.

Striping for the road will occur once the new asphalt has had time to cure.

Leigh Drive will be the next major road impacted by paving work.

The city is spending five million dollars throughout the city to improve streets in each ward.