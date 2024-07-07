Road work in Tupelo may affect weekly route

Bryan Drive between South Thomas Street and Trout Street will be closed to through traffic from Monday, July 8 at 8 a.m. through Wednesday, July 10 at 5 p.m.

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – For those of you who live or work in Tupelo, your route may be affected this week.

Tupelo Public Works will replace a cross drain.

