Roadwork continues on East Lee Boulevard in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Roadwork continues on a road leading to Mississippi State’s campus.

Starkville’s Street Department is continuing work on the concrete roadway of East Lee Boulevard.

Originally, the work was due to end today but additional work is required.

The city now says the road closure will extend to Monday, June 24 at 7 a.m.

They recommend using Old Mayhew Road and Highway 182 as detours.

