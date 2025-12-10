Rollercoaster temps, dry until weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Dry conditions through the next few days, bringing back some sun too! Temperatures will be up and down.

TUESDAY NIGHT: The heavy clouds have cleared away, but a few passing clouds will be possible overnight. Temperatures will fall into the middle to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Passing clouds will maintain, but there will be more sun in our sky! Breezy conditions will be possible with the passing of a dry cold front. Gusts could reach up to 20MPH. Afternoon highs will be in the 50s, with potential for some to reach the lower 60s! Overnight lows will be cold again, dropping close to freezing.

THURSDAY: A few degree drop is expected after the cold front. Highs will be in the low to middle 50s. A mostly clear sky will be nice to see. Lows will be chilly, in the middle 30s.