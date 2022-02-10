Rotary Classic Rodeo coming to the Mississippi Hose Park in Starkville

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Grab your hat and boots, the Rodeo’s coming to town.

The Rotary Classic Rodeo is charging out of the chute at the Mississippi Horse Park in Starkville this weekend.

Barrel racers, ropers, bronc, and bull riders from 26 states and Canada will be taking to the dirt in the arena.

They’ll be vying for a chance to go to the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas later this year.

But their biggest impact could be on Oktibbeha County.

The event is a major fundraiser for the year-’round work the Rotary Club does in the area.

And for the city of Starkville, the participants and fans have an instant economic impact.

“Actually, the event gives back to the local community. The proceeds do. The Rotary Club works fantastically to organize this. Also, it’s such an economic driver for our community. When you think about having contestants from twenty-six states and Canada come in for this weekend that wouldn’t come if we weren’t having the Rotary Rodeo,” said Bricklee Miller, Mississippi Horse Park.

The Rodeo runs this Friday and Saturday. Gates open at 6. Events begin at 7 each night.