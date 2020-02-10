Runaway barge possible cause for damage to Riverwalk Pedestrian Bridge

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A runaway barge may have hit the Riverwalk Pedestrian Bridge.

City engineer Kevin Stafford said the pillar was leaning and had pulled away from some of the metal supports that attach the pillar to the bridge.

Late Monday evening, the city released a statement that said it was informed by Cooper Marine that a barge broke loose from a tugboat early Friday morning and floated down the Tenn-Tom Waterway.

There’s no timeline on repairs but city officials want the pillar inspected above and below the water level.

The Riverwalk itself remains open.