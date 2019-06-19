Rural Stores Making it Harder for Criminals

CHOCTAW & WEBSTER COUNTIES, Miss. (WCBI)- Criminals often target rural stores. Isolation can make them seem like easy targets.

But many store owners are trying to put a stop to that.

- Advertisement -

Recent burglary cases and concerns for employee safety have some stores stepping up security.

Most have Cameras, but sometimes they need more.

In less than a month the By Wy Country store has been burglarized twice.

Now they’re taking action.

“As of yesterday, we put the ADT system in so we’re hoping that’s going to stop it,” said Sherry Harris.

Store owner Sherry Harris says the new system and the cameras they already have in place should scare people away.

“I hope that people will come in now and notice that we have the ADT sign, but some people just stick them up when you don’t even have that security, but like I said I’m hoping. We’ve got the monitor behind the counter now hopefully people will see that we do you know have them for real on camera,” said Harris.

Even if the new security measures don’t deter the criminals, there’s always another benefit.

“I know not long ago we had somebody steal a pack of cigarettes I think, and then they were able to check the security cameras and catch the guy that did it,” said Sierra Drury.

When criminals strike, rural stores are often at another disadvantage: law enforcement is often spread thin. So, Harris says they don’t wait, and it’s paid off.

“The laws gotten where, the morning of the morning that my husband called it in, the law officer wasn’t too far behind getting here. He was here in no time so, and it made me feel a little bit better,” said Harris

Employees often find themselves working alone late at night. For Sierra Drury having something like a magnetic locking door helps put her at ease.

“It helps a lot the door I think has been the best thing I like because you can lock it whenever I started here I was a little nervous being by myself at night, but after working here for a little bit it’s fine,” said Drury.