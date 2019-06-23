RV Catches Fire

OKTIBBEHA and WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A RV goes up in flames Sunday afternoon.

It happened on Highway 25 between Starkville and Louisville.

- Advertisement -

Winston County Sheriff Jason Pugh says a car was hauling the RV, when it caught fire.

The Betheden Volunteer Fire Department, the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Winston County Sheriff’s Department and Mississippi Wildlife Fisheries and Parks responded to the fire.

Luckily, no one was injured.

The cause of the fire isn’t known at this time.