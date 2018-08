PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A roadside safety checkpoint ends with one man facing drug charges.

29-year-old John Casey Thompson, of Booneville, is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine.

Deputies say they found the drug in a cigarette pack in his pocket.

Bond for Thompson is set at $7,500 as he remains in the Prentiss County Jail.