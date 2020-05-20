Sale Elementary School celebrates students with a drive-through awards ceremony

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Teachers and staff at Sale Elementary School celebrated their students and sending them off for the summer.

The school hosted a drive-through awards ceremony Wednesday to honor students for their good work and behavior throughout the school year.

Parents and students drove by as teachers waved and cheered.

Normally, the Pre-K through 5th graders would get their awards during a special assembly, but since they’re not meeting on campus, teachers decided this was a fun way to give students their awards.