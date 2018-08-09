Saltillo Aldermen mull over two options for water switch

SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Saltillo Alderman says the city is looking at two options for switching to river water.

Work is progressing on new water lines after aldermen agreed to switch the entire city from well water, to river water.

Many residents, especially on the west side of Highway 45, have complained of brown water for some time.

Aldermen are waiting on funding from the Three Rivers Planning and Development District.

Alderman at Large Copey Grantham says there are basically two options for the switch.

One option would allow the west side to receive river water after the pipes are installed and funding is secured.

“Option two would be once we get funding, we can wait until the entire city is ready to get flushed and we can flush the entire city that day, and then start surface water that day after we flush entire city together,” Grantham said.

Flushing the lines would be necessary whichever option aldermen choose.

Aldermen approved spending $114,000 in reserve funds to switch the entire city to river water.

Grantham says he is getting feedback from residents about the two options.