LEE COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – A Saltillo man out of jail on bond for auto burglary is facing the same charges in a different county.

Lee County deputies are charging 18-year-old Tyson Brown with five counts of auto burglary.

He was arrested in Itawamba County on 13 counts for the same charge.

Investigators say the car break-ins happened on County Road 811, near Jean Circle.

Brown was reportedly living in that same area. Deputies say when he was arrested they were able to recover several stolen items.

19-year-old Autumn Long is charged with one count of False ID.