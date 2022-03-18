Saltillo voters to decide fate of tourism tax later this year

Tax would be used for infrastructure and park and rec improvements

SALTILLO, MISS. (WCBI) – The two percent tourism tax would be added to all prepared food sales. Money generated from the tourism tax would only be used for infrastructure and for the city’s park and rec department.

Johnette Bramlett owns the Skybox Sports Bar and Grill and says the tourism tax would not only be good for the city, but also, businesses like hers.

“The park and rec is being constantly built up and if they can keep increasing it, having more tournaments in Saltillo, it brings in more people from out of town, so they’ll spend their money at restaurants, convenience stores, gas stations, all that,” Bramlett said.

Saltillo Mayor Copey Grantham says if voters approve the tourism tax, work would start right away on a project that would help park and rec and the local schools.

“Our first project is to add an additional turn lane to Mobile and Cartwright. This is one of our main access points to our elementary school and it is also a main entrance to our 5 A state champions in baseball and tennis,” Mayor Grantham said.

Danny Brown has owned DB’s Floral Designs for nearly twenty years and says the tourism tax could do a lot for the city.

“I think it will help our town, will bring more money to bring improvements that need to be in town. I think it’s something good,” Brown said.

Saltillo voters rejected a tourism tax proposal a few years ago. That’s why Mayor Grantham says he will be working hard through November, to let voters know what the tourism tax dollars will be used for.

That vote takes place during the general election on November the eighth. The measure must have at least a sixty percent margin to pass.