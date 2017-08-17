TODAY: Hot and humid. Highs in the low 90s, with a heat index ranging from 101° to 106 °. Avoid strenuous activity outdoors if possible. If you must work outside, take frequent breaks from the heat and drink plenty of water. A few scattered showers and storms possible in the afternoon. Rain chance around 30%.

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy. Muggy and warm, with overnight lows in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY: Same pattern continues over the next 7 days. Heat and humidity stick around with highs in the low 90s, but heat index values well above that. Each day will bring around a 30% chance of a few thunderstorms.

ECLIPSE: Monday’s eclipse viewing may be a bit dicey. We have a mix of sun and clouds in the forecast for the afternoon, as well as some scattered showers and storms. Hopefully at least some spots will bring a nice view of the eclipse. We will have special coverage of the eclipse on Monday at 1 pm on the CW4. Be sure to tune in, or better yet watch the eclipse but set your DVR. You don’t want to miss this special.