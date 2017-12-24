Santa Watch 2017: Follow Santa Here!

Santa is on the move! Join WCBI as we track Santa across the sky on Christmas Eve!

According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, the State Emergency Operations Center in Pearl will be monitoring Santa’s travel through Mississippi and will provide assistance if necessary. Here are a few tips from MEMA to ensure that Santa has no trouble while passing through our region.

– Children MUST go to bed early.

– Make sure rooftops are clear for Santa and the reindeer to land.

– A glass of low-fat milk and plate of cookies should be placed near the Christmas tree.

If the Santa Tracker fails to load on your browser, click HERE to track Santa live.