Saturday brings showers and storms

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Weekend will bring rain and then cooler temperatures for Sunday. Next week will be a gradual warm up.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Another calm night. Enjoy it. Lows will drop into the lower 60s, with clouds building in early in the morning.

SATURDAY: With heavy clouds, the weekend will start dry. By the afternoon, high temperatures will reach the middle 80s. A strong cold front is going to be passing through the Twin state region the rest of the day and into the evening. This front will be the driving motion of scattered showers and storms.

The good news here is that these storms should stay below severe levels! But still remember… When thunder roars, head indoors. Cooler, drier air will move in behind the front. This will drop overnight lows into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

SUNDAY: Because of the cooler air entering from the NW, afternoon highs are going to be cooler for the end of the weekend. High temps will likely only reach the lower 70s. There will be plenty of sun though, as many of the clouds will have cleared out by the morning. Lows will be in the low to middle 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Getting warmer a little each day. Hoping to be back in the lower 80s by mid-week. Staying mostly dry, there will be several days with a mix of sun and clouds. Lows will be tolerable, mostly in the 50s.