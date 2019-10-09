Saturday hours changing at Columbus Disaster Recovery Center

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Disaster Recovery Center in Columbus is changing its hours on Saturdays.

Starting October 12, the DRC will be open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The DRC will continue to be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will also have normal hours on Columbus Day on Monday, October 14.

Residents needing assistance are encouraged to register with FEMA before visiting a DRC. To register, visit DisasterAssistance.gov or call 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585).

The Columbus Disaster Recovery Center is located at East Columbus Gym at 222 Lawrence Drive.