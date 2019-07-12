Sawmill Festival celebrates town’s history

BRUCE, Miss. (WCBI) – A festival that celebrates the history of a Northeast Mississippi town, while allowing people to enjoy music, food and even get a jump on Christmas shopping is in full swing.

Members of the St Luke Masonic Lodge were working hard trying to keep up with the demand for grilled burgers.

They set up every year on the square at the Bruce Sawmill Festival.

“I just love the atmosphere, love to be out here, love, cook outside anyway, and I just love seeing, meeting new people and people from all different counties,” said Paul Turner, Jr.

The festival began 29 years ago when all the civic groups in the area decided to have one big event, split the profits and help the community throughout the year. There is music on the gazebo, and vendors selling a variety of goods.

“We’re selling tee shirts, hats, bracelets, stuff to raise money for our football team this year so we can get new stuff,” said Zack Marter, a member of the Bruce High School Football Team.

“Helps get product out to different clientele,” said Mike Collins, of “Debbie’s Yard Creations.”

“With Moisture Mix, you put it on hair, extensions, gives a real flowing, wet look, just like you come out of the shower,” explained Linda Kirkwood, who was selling “Moisture Mix No. 7.”

Along with vendors, food and music, there’s also a portable, working saw mill. After all, the sawmill and lumber industries are the industries that built Bruce.

“The town was founded by E L Bruce Hardwood out of Memphis , that’s where name comes from, hardwood factory shut down years ago, Weyerhauser came in, now on that land and is a major contributor in our town and a major industry,” said Miles Jeffery, chairman of the Bruce Sawmill Festival Committee.

The Sawmill Festival runs through Saturday night.

There is a 5K Saturday morning, political speeches throughout the day and many more activities.