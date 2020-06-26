SUMMARY: Expect a typical summertime pattern of a mix of sun & clouds followed by daily afternoon chances of scattered showers and storms for your Friday and into the weekend. Temperatures will remain warm & humid with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Saharan Dust has also made it to the region and it will make the skies look a little hazy, but will add some extra color to those sunrises and sunsets.

FRIDAY: A few showers have developed this morning with overcast skies. Scattered storms are expected in the afternoon. Highs only going up to the upper 70s thanks to the cloudy skies and hazy conditions. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with the slight chance of a shower or storm early. Overnight lows around 70.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds along with a chance of scattered showers and storms once again. Highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows mild in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY-TUESDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. High temperatures ranging from the upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. A daily chance of pop-up showers and storms.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: Better chances of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s with overnight lows in the lower 70s.

