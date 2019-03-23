Scattered Showers on the Way

TONIGHT: Clouds fill in a bit and that should keep temperatures mainly in the mid to upper 40s. Look for light southeast winds between 0-5 mph.

SUNDAY: Look for more clouds than sun with the chance for a few showers at any point during the day. The highest odds look to be along and north of US 278, but don’t be surprised elsewhere if you get a quick downpour. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but no severe weather is expected. Look for highs to climb into the low 70s with south winds 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Lows fall into the 50s with a mostly cloudy sky and south winds continuing. A few showers are expected, although the bulk of the showers and storms loo to miss us to the north and the south.

MONDAY: Look for a few scattered showers out there, particularly in the morning hours. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but we don’t anticipate any organized severe weather. Look for highs in the upper 60s and low 70s with showers and storms pushing to the south by the afternoon. Winds will shift to the northwest by Monday evening as the cold front passes through.

TUESDAY-THURSDAY: High pressure builds back in which means more sunshine and quiet weather. We’ll be around 60 Tuesday with moderating temperatures in the lower 70s by Thursday. A few more chilly mornings are likely too with 30s to lower 40s.

FRIDAY – NEXT WEEKEND: Another storm system winds up which may very well bring showers and storms back into the region. Temperatures look to be in the 70s during the day with 50s at night.

