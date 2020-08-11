More scattered storms coming

SUMMARY: Summer storm season hangs on. Over the next few days we’ll have numerous showers and storms bubble up during the heating of the day. Most storms will not be severe but a few strong storms with gusty winds and small hail are possible. Rain chances will lower a bit heading into the weekend.
TUESDAY NIGHT: A few evening showers and storms then turning quiet. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable wind.
WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: Variably cloudy, warm, and humid. Scattered showers and storms are likely, especially from late morning through the evening. A few isolated showers and storms could linger during the night. Highs will be in the lower 90s with overnight lows in the lower 70s.
WEEKEND: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s with lows in the 70s. A daily 30% chance of storms will continue.
