Scattered storms continue

SUMMARY: Our summer pattern of pop-up showers and storms will continue going into the weekend and likely even next week. Any storm this time of year may become strong with gusty wind, small hail, torrential downpours, and frequent lightning. Seasonably warm temperatures and high humidity are here to stay as well.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Lingering showers and storms are possible. Otherwise partly to mostly cloudy skies along with lows in the upper 60s to around 70. Winds will become light and variable.

- Advertisement -

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: Additional storms and showers are likely as an upper disturbance and weak front move through the region. Highs will remain in the 80s.

FRIDAY-TUESDAY: Highs will inch back closer to 90 as daily rain chances lower to about 30%. Lows should be in the lower 70s.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App