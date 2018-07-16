More Scattered Storms To Start The Week.

TODAY: Temperatures start in the low to mid 70s in the morning, climbing into the low 90s this afternoon. Heat index values climb into the 100s. Isolated showers and storms in the morning, becoming scattered in the afternoon and early evening. Chance of rain around 60%. A few scattered showers and storms continue overnight, with temperatures dropping back into the 70s by the predawn hours. Overnight rain chance around 40%.

TUESDAY: More scattered showers and storms as a front approaches our area from the northwest. Highs in the low 90s, with heat index values in the 100s. Chance of rain around 60%.

- Advertisement -

WED/THU: High temperatures being slightly lower Wednesday, around 90°. Scattered showers and storms won’t be quite as numerous either, with the rain chance around 40%. The rain chance will be even lower Thursday, around 20%, with high temperatures in the low 90s.

FRI/SAT/SUN: High temperatures in the low 90s, with perhaps one or two spots as high as 95° on Friday. Heat index values in the 100s. A few daily scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain chance around 30%.