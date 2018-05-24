Scattered storms through Sunday, watching the tropics

THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and storms should fade away by mid to late evening. Partly cloudy skies are expected after midnight with lows in the upper 60s. Areas of fog are likely in spots that received rain.

FRIDAY – SUNDAY: Pop-up storms remain likely each day with the chance of rain about 50%. Some spots may get soaked while other spots get nothing. That’s the nature of the beast this time of year. Any storm could produce frequent lightning and torrential downpours while the strongest cells may also produce high wind gusts and hail. Look for highs in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

MEMORIAL DAY & EARLY NEXT WEEK: A tropical system of some kind may affect the northern Gulf Coast. If this scenario pans out then rain chances will go up Monday & Tuesday, even around here. Dangerous rip currents are possible throughout the holiday weekend along the Gulf Coast beaches so consider that if you are headed in that direction.