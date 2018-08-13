Scattered Storms This Week.

TODAY: A stationary surface boundary across our area today, which coupled with decent moisture across the area will lead to scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon and early evening. Chance of rain around 40%. An isolated strong storm cannot be ruled out. Northwest winds at 4-8 mph. High temperatures in the low 90s, with the heat index in the mid to upper 90s. Showers and storms end overnight, and temperatures drop into the low 70s by the predawn hours Tuesday.

TUE/WED: A ridge of high pressure builds in over our area in the upper levels of the atmosphere. This will lead to warmer weather across our area. High temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90s, with a heat index approaching 100°. Rain chances will decrease to 20% during this time, with just a few isolated storms during the heat of the day. Overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY: A weak trough replaces the ridge in the upper levels, meaning more unsettled weather returns to our area to end the week. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, with scattered showers and storms. Chance of rain around 50% each day. Overnight lows in the low 70s.