Scattered Storms through the Week

SUNDAY NIGHT: Warm with lows in the low 70s. An overnight storm is possible, but most staying dry. Look for light winds out of the east 3-7 mph.

MONDAY – TUESDAY: Any relief that comes over the next few days will be from showers and thunderstorms that pop-up. Highs in the low 90s with scattered showers and storms. Heat index values again will push into the 100s. Lingering rain possible at night with lows in the low 70s.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Highs in the low 90s, with heat index values in the triple digits. A few scattered showers and storms possible during the day, with a lingering shower or storm possible overnight. We might have a few issues with some fireworks shows but overall as of now storms look to be more scattered in nature. Lows in the low 70s.

THURSDAY – NEXT WEEKEND: Looks like we’ll struggle to shake the heat and humidity. Expect temperatures in the low 90s with the heat index again in the triple digits with chances for scattered showers and storms.

