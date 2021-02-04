School Board To Vote On Calendar Change

Aundrea Self
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – After spending weeks getting feedback from teachers, parents and stakeholders Columbus school leaders will soon make a decision on a proposed change to the school district’s calendar.

The plan will take four weeks from the summer break and spread them throughout the school year.

Columbus Municipal School District Superintendent Dr. Cherie Labat says students would still go to school 180 days and have their traditional holiday breaks.

She believes a new schedule would help prevent what’s known as the summer slide, while promoting academics.

She says, “Twelve weeks without instruction is detrimental especially if there’s not any enrichment. On average students lose between 20 to 30% of their academic progress during that twelve weeks. So, we’re just preparing our students to be able to perform optimally and be prepared for a college career.”

The Columbus School Board will vote on the proposed change at its meeting Monday.

Aundrea Self
