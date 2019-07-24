School supply give away in Weir.

WEIR, Miss. (WCBI)- Back to school in just a few a weeks away, and that means students are in need of school supplies.

To help families out the First Unity United Methodist Church in Weir came together to hand out backpacks full of school supplies.

Kids from all over the community had the chance to pick up notebooks, pens, pencils, and binders.

The supplies were donated by local families and businesses.

The kids were excited to see their new gear.

“The ones that I’ve already been in here looking at different things. They were like, ‘oh that’s nice, oh that’s nice. Is that going to be my bag that’s my bag?’ They are excited, been so excited,” said Mayor Shuni Miller Coffey.

Kids also had a chance to hang out with other kids before getting their supplies.