School threat forces soft lockdown for Lee County Schools

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Students and parents can expect a higher police presence in the Lee County School District Thursday after a threat is made toward the district.

Superintendent Jimmy Weeks says he received an email saying the threat would be carried out Thursday.

- Advertisement -

Weeks handed the email over to the Lee County Sheriff’s Department where deputies are now trying to find the person behind the threat.

Campuses will be on a soft lockdown Thursday.

All parents have been notified about the potential threat.