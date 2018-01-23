Schools Dealing With Data Breach

NORTH MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Two North Mississippi schools are now dealing with testing records getting into the wrong hands.

State Superintendent Carey Wright says the Minnesota-Based Questar Assessment, believes an unauthorized user accessed records from 2016 tests at Tupelo Middle School, Tupelo High School and Jefferson County Junior High.

Officials say the breach happened on December 31st or January 1st.

The data breach exposed test records from 663 students.

The company administers Mississippi’s standardized tests in English language arts and math.

Wright says she’s demanding a third-party security audit, a corrective plan and the reset of passwords.

Mississippi officials say they don’t share addresses or Social Security numbers with Questar.