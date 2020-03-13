Tupelo Public School District extends spring break

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – It will be an extended spring break for some public and private school students in our area, as concerns grow about the coronavirus.

In an emergency meeting, Tupelo School Board Members unanimously voted to extend spring break for students for one week.

“At this moment in time we believe the uncommon result is to keep the children and all community members of Tupelo safe,” said TPSD Supt. Dr. Rob Picou.

By extending spring break, anyone who traveled out of the state, or country during the holiday can make sure they have no symptoms before returning for classes March 23.

The action from TPSD comes one day after the city of Tupelo canceled all youth league sports through the end of March. In another executive order, Mayor Jason Shelton ordered all hotels to stop buffet-style service until April.

Also, the Bancorpsouth Arena received word that Monster Jam and a concert by Lynyrd Skynyrd have been postponed after experts warned people to avoid large crowds.

“And we’re one of the larger gathering spots in this part of the state, so we are very aware and we want to protect our staff as well, not just our guests but our staff as well,” said Todd Hunt, director of the Bancorpsouth Arena.

The monthly meeting of the Tupelo Elvis Presley Fan Club went on as scheduled in the fellowship hall of St James Catholic Church. There was music and food, but not as many handshakes.

“It will pass like the flu does, people always need to be cautious, I have sanitizer in my truck, been doing it for years just a little bit of common sense,” said Bill Monaghan, president of the Tupelo Elvis Presley Fan Club.

Everyone from elected officials to public health experts say a little common sense goes a long way. People are encouraged to follow the guidelines from the CDC, wash hands regularly, use hand sanitizer and stay home if you are sick.

Lee County Schools are set to resume classes as scheduled on Monday.